Local church holds prayer service to remember 12-year-old fatally stabbed in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A prayer service was held at the St. Patrick – St. Anthony Church on Thursday for the 12-year old girl killed in West Hartford this week. The mother did survive the attack.

While those attending did not wish to speak on camera, a family friend said it was a very emotional gathering.

Attendees mostly kept their heads down since it was a sensitive topic many did not wish to openly speak about.

It was only been three days since the tragic incident happened. Police have not identified the children, but the communities near and far quickly reacted and have offered help for the family.

Mayor Shari Cantor said the support has been overwhelmingly comforting.

“Superintendents from other towns sending food, sending support to counselors throughout the region is offering help and then elected leaders,” said Mayor Cantor.

Small but meaningful gestures have spread like wildfire on social media like Jennifer Bugai’s idea of passing out white ribbons at the Stop & Shop on Farmington Avenue.

She said she has already passed out over 100 ribbons.

“Always here for the community, want to do what we can support them. We’re not just here for groceries but for the special needs,” said Bugai, Floral Manager at Stop & Shop.

Mayor Cantor said there is the idea of setting up two funds for the family – one at the Bridge Family Center and the other at Westmoor Park which are two places that meant a lot to the young girl.

“Donate your heart and your spirit during this time and support people in need and that’s the most important thing our community can do to heal,” added Mayor Cantor.

As the church door opened after the service, people walked out with candles that were lit.

Family friend Chuck Coursey addressed the media with a brief statement to thank the public for the warm thoughts.

“At this time, what we’re continuing to ask for the family is that we give them the time, the space, the peace that they rightfully need,” said Coursey.

41.769090 -72.678734