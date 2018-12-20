× MGM: Massachusetts casino drew 1 million visitors in 6 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — One million visitors checked out Massachusetts’ first resort casino in its first six weeks of operation.

MGM Springfield reported attendance figures and other early results for the complex near Connecticut to the state Gaming Commission on Thursday.

Regulators have said the casino that opened in August generated $21 million from gambling last month, a slight dip from October’s $22 million and September’s $27 million.

Commission officials on Thursday also reported no major issues at the casino’s outdoor plaza, even though alcohol is permitted there. But they say the casino recently banned families from crossing through the gambling floor because it had become too difficult to enforce underage gambling rules.

The commission also said it will discuss next month the possibility of licensing another casino in the southeastern part of the state near Rhode Island.