Rain moves in late Thursday; Heavy rain, gusty wind for Friday

After a chilly and frosty start to the day, our “warming trend” will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 40s and increasing clouds. Rain will develop after the evening commute with a big rain and wind storm gearing up for Friday.

Rain will come down heavy at times on Friday with 2″-3″ of rain likely along with gusty winds 30-40 mph. Stronger winds and higher rainfall totals are possible in localized parts of New England so we’ll be watching closely to determine if that includes us here in Connecticut. In addition it could get quite warm out there Friday with highs soaring though the 50s and some towns approaching 60 degrees.

This “Grinch storm” will be followed by a cool-down heading into this weekend.

While our chances of a white Christmas are near zero now, there is a chance for a few mood snow showers on Monday (Christmas Eve). Snow lovers will have to take what we can get!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun mixing with clouds. High: mid 40s. Rain moves in late.

TONIGHT: Rain develops in the evening, with heavier downpours by dawn. Lows around 40. Wind gusts pick up during the early AM hours.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain and gusty winds. High: 50s – near 60 ( in spots)

SATURDAY: Lingering morning showers. Some clearing. High: Mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Low 40s.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance flurries. High: Near 40.

