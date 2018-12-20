× Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old from Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — Police are asking for help in finding 13-year-old Nathaniel Miranda.

Police say that Miranda was last seen at 8:50 p.m. when he left home saying he was going to walk the dog. Neither returned home.

The family says they have tried to call his cellphone, but it is turned off.

Miranda is 5’6″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark Adidas hoodie and a McNab jerset under the sweatshirt along with black jogging pants.

Police ask if anyone has information, they are urged to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.