UCONN Huskies bring holiday cheer to Hartford students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was an exciting morning for students at the Naylor Elementary School in Hartford Thursday!

“It is a very good day, I was very excited, I didn’t realize they were coming and my heart was really pumped,” said 5th grader Johnathan Martinez.

Members of the UCONN men’s basketball team, Hartford firefighters, and members of the city’s business community visited and brought gifts to hundreds of the students at the school Thursday morning.

“When you are at UCONN, as a basketball coach or a student or a men’s or women’s basketball player or a football player, you have an amazing platform to help other people,” said coach Dan Hurley.

The holiday celebration which included a visit from Santa was part of the school’s larger effort to boost attendance.

“It was outstanding, My whole class just really appreciated, just because the UConn Huskies were coming here,” said 5th grader, Ivana Martinez.