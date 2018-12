× Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Andover

ANDOVER — Tolland dispatch confirms that fire crews are being called to a house fire in Andover.

The fire is at the 100 block of Lake Road. Multiple 911 calls were placed, and it was originally reported as a basement fire. Columbia, Hebron, and Willimantic fire departments are responding to the scene as well.

There’s no word on any injuries.

The Fire Chief has declared the fire a 2-alarm blaze.

This is a developing story.