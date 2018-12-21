Foodie Friday: The Shack Restaurant in East Lyme

EAST LYME — If you like homecookin’ in a welcoming environment than you will love The Shack Restaurant in East Lyme.

The corner stone joint in a strip mall along Flanders Road is a gem with fantastic eats.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner – or frankly any dish any time of the day or night – will fill your belly and warm your heart.

First things first, the food.

The menu for breakfast is off the charts and off the plate, too. There are so many choices and so much goodness. One dish we tried is The Mess (home fries topped with scrambled eggs, ham, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, sausage and onions covered in Monterey jack cheese and topped with bacon) and is not for the faint of heart. Wow.

They seemingly have everything and The Kitchen Sink (this is a plate of home fries topped with scrambled eggs, diced ham, buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy and bacon). When you see these dishes your mouth will drop, after it drools of course.

Said Michael M. in an online review, “Wonderful selection of meals and options to choose from. Always packed. Highly recommend!”

The plates are filled with flavor and over flowing – and I’m not kidding.

The homemade Four Cheese Mac & Cheese is so tasty. We’ve nicknamed it, Gold! Fantastic flavor and made every single day.

Same goes for the Meatloaf, a popular item on a vast menu that doesn’t disappoint.

The food is fantastic, the atmosphere is family which equals the perfect Foodie Friday joint.

Join us, won’t you?