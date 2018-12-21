× Former MTA Metro-North President named Lamont’s CTDOT Commissioner

HARTFORD — Governor-Elect Ned Lamont has announced that Joe Giulietti is his nomination for Department of Transportation Commissioner.

Giulietti had recently served as the President of the MTA Metro-North Railroad.

“Joe Giulietti is a national transportation leader, a visionary and, most importantly, a true believer in the connection between strategic transportation planning and economic development,” said Lamont. “I look forward to working with him to implement my bold rail vision – including substantially reducing travel time from New Haven and our other towns to New York City – and other transportation and infrastructure projects that will support and enhance Connecticut’s economy and growth.”

“I look forward to bringing my experience and background in rail to Connecticut, a state ripe for rail enhancement and upgrades on its Metro North lines, as well as the expansion of its newly launched CT Rail line,” said Giulietti. “I also appreciate the Governor-Elect’s focus on upgrading the state’s aging infrastructure and using strategic transit-oriented development to help drive economic growth and prosperity for the state’s residents.”