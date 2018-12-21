Give The Gift of Membership to the CT Science Center!

One visit is just never enough at the Connecticut Science Center! Give the gift of a Connecticut Science Center Membership to someone special on your list, and they’ll receive a gift that keeps giving all year long. Members have exclusive benefits including unlimited General Admission all year, special member events and discounts, reciprocal benefits with area attractions select months of the year and so much more! Memberships can be purchased in person, online at CTScienceCenter.org, or by calling the Membership Office at 860-520-2160.

Here are some events you can take part in this Holiday season:

Sock Skating Rink

Daily, 10AM-5PM

It’s snow much fun here at the Connecticut Science Center! Stay warm while enjoying one of the best winter activities; skating! No skates are required for this rink, just wear your coziest pair of socks to slide around in. This is great for both the young and the young at heart. The Sock Skating Rink will be open now through President’s Day and is included with the purchase of a General Admission ticket or a Connecticut Science Center Membership.

Butterfly Winter Wonderland

Tuesday- Friday: 1 PM- 4 PM, Weekends & Holidays: 11AM-4PM

Last entry at 3:30 PM daily