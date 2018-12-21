Heavy rain, gusty wind for Friday; Cooler temps Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will come down heavy at times today with 1″-3″ of rain likely. A Flood Watch is in effect for the potential for poor drainage and small river flooding. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the shoreline and eastern CT with gusts up to 35-45 mph. Some isolated 50 mph+ gusts are possible on the shore. Scattered outages are possible. In addition it could get quite warm out there Friday with highs soaring to near-record warmth, around 60 degrees.

So when does it end? It won’t shut off all at once, but most of the rain will taper off this evening/tonight with the chance for a lingering shower Saturday morning.

After this storm clears out, cooler temperatures take over for Sunday and into next week.

While our chances Christmas snowstorm are low, there is a chance for a few morning snow showers on Monday (Christmas Eve). Snow lovers will have to take what we can get!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Heavy rain and gusty winds. High: Near 60.

SATURDAY: Lingering shower in the morning. Breezy, clearing skies with a cooler feel to the air. High: Near 50.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Low 40s.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance flurries. High: Near 40.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy, chilly. High: Upper 30s – near 40 degrees.

