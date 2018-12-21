× Man arrested in connection with West Haven bank robbery

WEST HAVEN — A New Haven man is in police custody following a bank robbery Friday.

Police said that they responded around 11 a.m. to the TD Bank on Campbell Avenue on calls of a bank robbery.

Bank employees told police that suspect was a black man wearing a black mask over his face while dressed in all black. He was last seen running away down Campbell Avenue.

Officers quickly found the suspect, Malcolm Lytell, a short distance from the bank.

Lytell, 65, ran from police when he saw them approaching him, but he was quickly caught.

Officers also located a bank bag with money in it, in the same area that Lytell was found.

Lytell was charged with robbery in the first degree and larceny in the fourth degree. He was held on bond.