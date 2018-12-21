× One person killed after crash in Killingly

KILLINGLY — A three-car crash resulted in a death in Killingly Thursday afternoon.

State Police say a car was driving westbound on Route 6 just after 5 p.m. when they struck Tyler Nelson, 23, of Killingly.

Nelson, according to State Police, had driven into the westbound lane from a neighboring street. He was thrown from his moped, and landed in the eastbound lane.

Another car, driving eastbound, then struck Nelson who was laying in the road.

Nelson was rushed to Day Kimball Hospital where he later died.

State Police have not indicated if anyone was charged as a result of the crash.

They say anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has any other information, to call them at 860-779-4900.