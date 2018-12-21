× PD: Teen arrested in Hartford after causing a school lockdown

HARTFORD — A teen was taken into police custody after he allegedly implied to students that he had a gun and caused the a school lockdown.

Police said that they responded to the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street on calls of a student who had a gun.

The school was immediately put into lockdown. The boy was quickly found by police and taken into custody.

Officers conducted a thorough search with a K-9 unit but did not find any guns or other weapons on school property.

Police said that the teen was overheard implying to other students that he had a gun.

The boy was issued a juvenile summons and was processed by police. The boy will also be facing disciplinary action through the school.

It does not appear that the students were in danger at any time.