× ‘Severe crash’ kills one, shuts down section of Route 80 in North Branford

NORTH BRANFORD — A section of Route 80 in North Branford was closed Friday evening following a crash that killed one person and hospitalized two others.

Police said that they responded 6 p.m.to Route 80 (Foxon Road) near the intersection with Doral Farms Road. That’s right in front of the North Branford Intermediate School.

Two cars were involved and first responders found three people with serious injuries. All three were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced deceased.

Foxon Road was closed from Forrest Road to Caputo Road for several hours while the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit investigated the crash. So far, no names have been released, and no word on what might have caused the collision.

Anyone with information abou the collision is asked to contact Officer Browne of the North Branford Police Department at 203-484-2703.

This is a developing story.