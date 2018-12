× ‘Severe crash’ shuts down section of Route 80 in North Branford

NORTH BRANFORD — A section of Route 80 in North Branford was closed Friday evening following a “severe accident.”

Police said that they responded to Route 80 and 22 around 6 p.m.

It is unclear how many cars or people were involved in the crash.

Police said that the road will be closed for some time.

This is a developing story.