× Surpreme Court: Stratford election to be settled by House after invalid ballots

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Supreme Court has decided that the re-election of Rep. Phil Young, D-Stratford, has to go to the House due to improper ballots on election day.

Democratic state Rep. Phil Young narrowly defeated Republican challenger Jim Feehan, but the tally is in doubt because at least 75 voters were given the wrong ballots — ones for another House district.

Republicans are seeking a new election. Democrats say the courts have no authority to decide elections and there is a legal procedure for election appeals to be decided by a House of Representatives committee of two Republicans and two Democrats.

This is a developing story.