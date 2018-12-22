× At least 1 dead in Seymour condo fire, officials say

SEYMOUR — A fire at a condominium complex in the town of Seymour has killed at least one person.

The New Haven Register reports fire officials responded to a fire around 5 a.m. Saturday at the Balance Rock condominiums, northwest of New Haven.

Fire Marshal Paul Wetowitz said one person was killed in the fire.

Other details were not immediately available.

This is the second fatal fire in Connecticut in the last four days. A woman died in an apartment complex fire in Groton Wednesday.