CCSU’s Kohl accepting leadership role as team looks to keep improving

BEW BRITAIN -- The CCSU men's basketball team is 5-6 overall, but 3-0 at Detrick Gymnasium.

Donyell Marshall's team has a couple of road games, including a trip to face Oregon State before returning home on January 3rd to face Wagner.

The Blue Devils might go as far as Tyler Kohl can take them.

The senior was 2nd team All-Northeast Conference last season and this year, leads the team in scoring, averaging 18 points per game.

Kohl, who transferred from junior college to Central, knew this was the right place for him.

FOX61's Joe D'Ambrosio catches up with Kohl for a 1-on-1 interview.