EAST LYME -- At the North Gym, home standing East Lyme hosted the Fitch Falcons Friday night.

Dev Ostrowski of East Lyme who is one of the states best players, dominated throughout the game to finish with 21 points.

East Lyme went on to win, 87-54.

East Lyme improved to 2-1 on the season. Fitch lost for the first time on the year to fall to 1-1.

UP NEXT

East Lyme will take on Naugatuck Thursday. As for Fitch, they will host Johnston (RI) Thursday night.