FOX61 Boys High School Basketball Patrol: ND-West Haven

HAMDEN -- It was a packed house at Hamden High School Friday night for a pivotal match up between the Hamden Green Dragons and Notre Dame of West Haven.

It was the play of ND-West Haven Jaiden Kimbro, that helped power the Green Knights. Kimbro took over in the second half where he finished the game with a game-high 20 points.

The Green Knights went on to win, 65-56.

Both teams will square off again on January 18 at Notre-Dame of West Haven.

UP NEXT

The Green Knights (2-0) will lace up their sneakers again Saturday. As for Hamden (1-2), they will take on Wilbur Cross (1-0), Thursday at 6:45.