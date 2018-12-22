FOX61 Boys High School Basketball Patrol: Watertown defeats New London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- After splitting their first games, the New London Whalers hosted defending Division III champion Waterford Friday night.

It was the Lancers who took a nine-point lead heading into the half, following a triple by Lian Spellman.

In the second half, the Lancers continued to dominate.

It was Waterford's transition game that was the difference. A slam dunk by Payton Sutman was an example, as the Lancers went on to win 70-51 and their third straight game to remain unbeaten on the year.

As for the Whalers, they fall to 1-2 on the year.

UP NEXT

The Lancers will hit the road again to take on Glastonbury (3-0) Thursday evening. As for the Whalers, they'll look to rach .500 as they take on Hope (RI) Saturday Dec. 29.