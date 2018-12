Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEHAN -- Sheehan's three-point shooting got their offense rolling early thanks to Garrett Molampy and Jack McDonnell.

But West Haven didn't panic.

It was hustle plays and defense that helped the Blue Devils grab a lead and didn't look back.

The Blue Devils went on to win 66-58.

UP NEXT

The Blue Devils (2-0) will take on Notre-Dame West Haven (2-0) Thursday night. As for the Titans (2-1), their road trip continues Wednesday where they take on Foran (0-4) at 5:30 p.m.