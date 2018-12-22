× Man arrested and charged with rape in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly raped a woman.

Police said on December 8, Bristen Gilmore, 31, was allowed inside the house of a woman after he told her that he had to use the bathroom.

The woman was washing dishes when Gilmore allegedly took of his clothes, sneaked up behind her and raped her.

The victim was able to fight off Gilmore and when she told him she was going to call the police, he ran away.

Gilmore was contacted by phone on December 9 by police, but denied the accusations. When asked by police why he left his clothes at the victims house, Gilmore said that he was drunk.

Gilmore was taken into custody on December 20 and charged with first degree sexual assault. He was held on bail and his case was transferred to Hartford Superior Court, where his is scheduled to appear on January 24.