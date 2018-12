× Man dies in Essex car crash

ESSEX — One person has died following a car crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police said that they responded to Gates Road on calls of an accident.

The car had driven off the road onto a residential lot and struck a tree.

William Demars, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the Shoreline Clinic.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.