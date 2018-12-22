× Man dies in Seymour condo fire, officials say

SEYMOUR — One man has died after a fire at a condominium complex in the town of Seymour broke out Saturday.

Firefighters responded to 79 Balance Rock Road.

Seymour Fire chief Timothy Willis said that 50 firefighters from Seymour and Oxford Fire Department battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Seymour Fire Marshal’s Office, Seymour Police Department, and the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. The identity of the man has not been released.

This is the second fatal fire in Connecticut in the last four days. A woman died in an apartment complex fire in Groton Wednesday.