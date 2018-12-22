New Haven online business offers solution for last minute gift ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- If you are looking for last minute gift ideas, a local online business in our state is hoping to help.

Charm Gift Boxes is a premium gifting service in Connecticut. The website offers custom gifts for all occasions, including last minute Christmas gifts, hostess gifts, wedding/engagement gifts, etc.

Owner Nicole Rizzo said she started the business during her wedding about a year ago.

“I was actually putting together gifts for my own wedding and I was looking for something beautiful and easily done so I created charm gift boxes. Everything is available online on our website,” Rizzo said.

The company prides itself in using American made goods when possible, including several right here in Connecticut. If you are interested you can visit shopcharmbox.com. Local orders will be delivered by Christmas Day if you order this weekend.