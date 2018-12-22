× Niantic fire chief resigns amidst investigation

NIANTIC — The Niantic fire chief resigned Wednesday amidst an investigation regarding discrepancies of time cards and submitted payroll requests.

First Selectman Mark Nickerson said that Chief Steve Wargo approached him on December 19, informing him that he was resigning. Wargo stated he was doing it for personal reasons.

On December 20, Nickerson was informed of discrepancies of time cards and submitted payrolll requests had been discovered by volunteer members of the Niantic fire department. The members conducted an internal investigation.

The internal investigation discovered various part-time shifts were allegedly paid that had not been worked. Wargo was removed immediately from the part-time schedule pending the results of the investigation.

Nickerson instructed the East Lyme Police Department to begin their own investigation into the claim.

On Friday afternoon Nickerson asked the town’s Finance Director to begin reviewing policies and procedures on payroll submission from all our departments.

The Fire Chief position is a non-paid position in both the Flanders fire department and Niantic fire department in East Lyme. The Chief is elected by members of their respective volunteer fire companies. The Chief has a number of responsibilities including scheduling, training, recruiting, payroll, budgeting and capital planning.