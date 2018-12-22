Painting stolen in WWII is heading from US to Ukraine

RIDGEFIELD — A painting that was stolen in World War II and found in a Connecticut home is being returned to an art museum in Ukraine.

Court records filed Thursday by U.S. officials say the painting of Ivan the Terrible was scheduled to be auctioned by a couple in Ridgefield last year when a Ukrainian museum intervened.

The museum said the work was a 1911 oil painting that had been stolen during the Nazi occupation. It measures nearly 64 square feet (6 square meters) and depicts the Russian ruler departing Moscow on horseback.

U.S. officials say the painting was in the Ridgefield house when the couple bought it in 1987. It was traced to an earlier owner of the home who served in the Swiss Army.

Officials say the couple agreed the painting should be returned.

