Person injured, 2 displaced in Torrington house fire

TORRINGTON — One person was injured and two people were displaced in a house fire Saturday evening.

Firefighters said that they responded to a home on Pearl Street around 8 p.m. The was said to be smoke showing from the second floor of the home.

The building had two people inside at the time of the fire but both were evacuated from the home. One person was taken to the local area hospital for possible smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire was put out around 8:45 p.m. The American Red Cross assisted the displaced people.

Torringford and Drakeville Volunteer Fire Departments assisted in battling the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.