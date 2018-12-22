× Person taken into police custody following Milford armed robbery, police pursuit in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — One person is in police custody after a police pursuit that started in Milford ended in New Haven Saturday.

Police said that an armed robbery happened in the Connecticut Post mall parking lot in Milford around 8 p.m. A suspected car was identified and the description was sent to the surrounding town departments in the area.

West Haven police said that they observed a car with the description and followed it through West Haven to New Haven.

New Haven police joined in the pursuit and the car was finally stopped on Bassett Street in New Haven.

One person was taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified by authorities.

The New Haven and Milford police are investigating.

This is a developing story.