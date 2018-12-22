× Samuelson leads way as No. 1 UConn women hold No. 14 Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — Katie Lou Samuelson had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 1 UConn held off a late rally from 14th-ranked and previously unbeaten California in a 76-66 win Saturday.

Napheesa Collier added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Huskies’ 126th straight regular-season victory and 58th consecutive in non-conference play. On Wednesday, Collier had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead UConn’s 12-point comeback win over Oklahoma, 72-63.

Samuelson, whose two older sisters played at Cal rival Stanford, shot 9 for 14 as the Huskies (11-0) landed five players in double figures.

Asha Thomas scored 22 points with six 3-pointers as the Golden Bears (9-1) used a late 9-0 run to make it interesting in the final minute. They hosted the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history.

Cal star Kristine Anigwe, averaging 23.6 points and 13.7 rebounds coming into the game and the only player in Division I with a double-double every game so far, was limited to 10 points on 5-for-16 shooting and 14 rebounds as Cal shot 38.2 percent (26 of 68).

Anigwe grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in the second quarter, becoming the third player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds on the Cal men’s or women’s teams.

Crystal Dangerfield had 15 points, freshman Christyn Williams added 13 and Megan Walker scored 12 as UConn shot 57.4 percent.

Cal stayed within 38-32 at halftime despite being outshot 61.5 percent to 36.4 percent but also forced seven turnovers. But the Huskies quickly turned that lead into double digits, going ahead by as many as 17.

Six of the Bears’ first seven field goals were 3-pointers for the early lead, along with Anigwe’s snazzy cross-over late in the first.

UConn and Cal began the weekend two of only 12 remaining undefeated teams in Division I. This marked the second matchup in a four-year, home-and-home series.

GREAT CROWD

A Cal program-record crowd of 10,818 attended at Haas Pavilion.

“This is pretty special. We appreciate you showing up today,” Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb told fans afterward. “UConn’s really good but I think these young women in white deserve that you come back.”

Seattle Storm WNBA champion and former UConn star Breanna Stewart watched courtside and new Sparks coach Derek Fisher scouted the game from media seating.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Coach Geno Auriemma entertained while taking part in “A Chat with Champions” alongside Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Friday night with Gottlieb moderating at Cal’s Memorial Stadium as a fundraising event for the Cal program.

Gottlieb asked Auriemma if, with 25 seconds left and down by three, he would take a 3-pointer or go for two and foul. He chose two and foul.

Gottlieb: “Good to know for tomorrow!”

Auriemma: “We’re almost never in that situation.”

Cal: The Bears dropped to 0-5 all-time against the AP top-ranked team — the previous three also against the Huskies. The Bears haven’t beaten a top-five team at Haas Pavilion since a 66-52 victory against No. 3 Rutgers on Nov. 21, 2008. … Anigwe was recognized before tipoff for becoming the third player — male or female — in Cal history to reach 2,000 points while Thomas was honored for joining the 1,000-point club. … This week, Cal lost guard Mi’Cole Cayton for the season after she underwent surgery to repair damaged cartilage in her right knee.

UP NEXT

UConn: At Baylor on Jan. 3.

Cal: Host Harvard on Dec. 30.