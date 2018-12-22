× Shelton PD: City man arrested for stabbing in bar

SHELTON – An argument in bar Friday night turned violent and ended with one man in the hospital and another under arrest.

Police say that at about 10:45 p.m. a 22 year old man got into a verbal altercation with 60 year old Stephen F. Staffy at Center Street Social, a restaurant and bar in Shelton. During the argument, Staffy pulled out a knife, put it the younger man’s neck, and then stabbed him in the neck.

Employees jumped in and got hold of Staffy, and called for a private-duty police officer working at the bar, who placed Staffy under arrest. The victim was transported to St.Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Staffy is charged with Assault 1st degree, carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, Threatening 2nd degree, and Breach of Peace 2nd degree. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.