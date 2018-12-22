× Shoppers flood stores one weekend before Christmas in Deep River and Clinton

CLINTON — The holidays are approaching quickly, especially for procrastinators looking for every extra minute to fit in their holiday shopping!

It’s too late to order items online, so it’s back to retail for shoppers.

“I actually tried ordering a few things and they’re going to be late”, says Stephan Zajac from Portland.

The Clinton Outlets opened earlier than normal to accommodate a last-minute influx of people.

“I saw they open at 8 o’clock, so I’m trying to run in, get something real quick for my husband before he wakes up and then act like nothing happened”, says Josie Barthelemy, New Haven

Whether they were trying to be sneaky, or were just plain late, shoppers flooded the Clinton Outlets early Saturday morning scouring shelves for the perfect present.

“You’re shopping for so many years, everyone has everything and you just don’t know what to get them”, says Lauren Fithian from Old Saybrook.

With the wet weather no longer an excuse to stay inside, shoppers turn towards a new goal: trying to beat the hands of time.

“I actually tried to shop but I kind of waited a little too long”, says Zajac.

After retail shopping, the work isn’t done. Shoppers have to come to the supermarket to pick up their last minute holiday goodies.

“The two days before Christmas are very very busy,” says, Bill Maffeo, the manager of Adam’s Market in Deep River. “Most people are pretty much done with their Christmas shopping, so now it’s time to buy the food.”

Super Saturday, as it’s known as according to the National Retail Federation, is a long day for nearly 134 million Americans, who say they all have some last minute shopping to do.