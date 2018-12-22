Sunshine returns – and so do winter temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lingering showers should depart Saturday morning with temperatures starting off near 50 degrees. The afternoon will be breezy with falling temperatures. While highs will be near 50, we'll be falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

While our chances Christmas for a white Christmas are low, there is a chance for some light snow on Monday (Christmas Eve). Maybe even some minor accumulation? Snow lovers will have to take what we can get! The good news - nothing to interfere with holiday travel by car, plane, or reindeer-powered sleigh.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Breezy, clearing skies with a cooler feel to the air. High: Near 50. 40s by afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Upper 30s - low 40s.

MONDAY: AM Showers or possible light snow. High: Near 40.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy, chilly. High: Upper 30s - near 40 degrees.

