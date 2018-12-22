× Tweed-New Haven Airport starts flights to Charlotte, NC

NEW HAVEN – Folks looking to fly south from Connecticut have a new option at Tweed-New Haven airport.

Tweed already services American Airline flights to and from Philadelphia. Today, a water cannon ceremony blessed the American Airlines flight landing in New Haven from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new flights are a weekly service with four flights to and from North Carolina. It’s part of a new test of the market to see if there’s enough people who want to go to North Carolina, or connect through Charlotte-Douglas Airport, a major hub for American and other airlines.

Tim Larson, Executive Director Tweed Airport said “We have an awful lot of travelers in Southern Connecticut that want to get to Florida, wanna get to the Caribbean, and so forth. So this Saturday flight really suits that bill.”

The flights can potentially connect passengers to 300 other destinations. Currently, passengers flying through Philadelphia have 180 different places they can connect to.

New Haven city officials say a newly refurbished jetbridge and gate facilities at Tweed will further improve the customer experience.