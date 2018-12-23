× 10 displaced including 2 infants by Hartford house fire

HARTFORD — 10 people including two infants were displaced in a building fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a three family, three-story house fire on Main Street.

Deputy Fire Chief Alvaro Cucuta said that when firefighters arrived on scene, heavy fire was coming from the home. The fire was put out by 3:27 p.m.

The Fire Marshals Office is investigating & Special Services Unit is assisting the displaced occupants.

Cucuta has said that there were no injuries were reported.