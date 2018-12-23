A traditional Christmas with the Websters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD - People had a chance to do a little holiday time-traveling this weekend.

The Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society held a special theatrical program on Saturday and Sunday. The house is the birthplace of Noah Webster, the lexicographer who published his famous dictionary, was an editor of The Federalist Papers, and served in the Connecticut legislature.

When Webster was a child in the 1760s, Christmas was observed as a religious holiday, with very little fanfare. However, by the time Webster had his own children, things had begun to change with special dinners, songs, dances, and some holiday decorations for the occasion.

Guests took half-hour tours to experience this early 1800s Christmas in the lantern-lit historic house, interacting with actors portraying the Webster family.

FOX61 photojournalist Jose Gomez captured some of this historic holiday remembrance.