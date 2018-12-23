× A White Christmas??? Snow chances increasing, accumulation possible

Things should be calm throughout the area today – with temps staying in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase heading into the evening, ahead of a storm system that is moving in for Christmas Eve morning.

Snow will overspread the area by around 3am, and will last until around Noon. This could mean some light snow that will accumulate on grassy surfaces. At this point, a dusting to 1″ is expected for everywhere but Litchfield, Tolland and Windham County. 1-2″ can be expected in the hills.

Temps will be seasonable through the rest of the week – with a big warmup on Friday, Rain will accompany that warmup.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH: UPPER 30S – LOW 40S.

MONDAY: AM LIGHT SNOW. RAIN AT THE COAST. HIGH: NEAR 40.

CHRISTMAS DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHILLY. HIGH: UPPER 30S – NEAR 40 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: NEAR 40.

