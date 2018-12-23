Andover family loses home to fire days before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDOVER — Just days before Christmas, a woman from Manchester is hoping to raise $5,000 for her brother and his family after they lost their home in a fire.

The fire started Friday morning in the basement of a home on Lake Road in Andover, according to fire officials. Investigators have not yet determined a cause.

Kaisha Burgos said her brother, Jaime, lived in the home with his girlfriend, Kayla and her mother, Shannon. Just three weeks ago, Kayla gave birth to her first child, Jaime Jr.

“I couldn’t even find the words to comfort them,” said Burgos. “It was heartbreaking.”

The house was a total loss. The family lost all of their belongings and one of their dogs, Titan.

“Titan was Kayla’s dog, her first baby,” said Burgos. “Even though she just had her first actual baby.”

Burgos launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe, hoping to raise $5,000 for her brother’s family so that they can get back on their feet. She also hoped people would donate anything they could, from baby clothes to formula, diapers and wipees, to clothing for the adults.

“They’re really, really grateful for it,” said Burgos.?“As you’re getting ready to prepare to spend time with your family and all the things that you have, just keep Kayla and her family in your prayers.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.