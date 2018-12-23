Andover Resident Trooper asks for help for family displaced by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDOVER - On Friday, fire swept through a home on Lake Road in Andover. The family--which includes a newborn baby--survived, but their home was destroyed. The fire also took the life of the family's dog, and left them without much to cheer their Christmas.

So the Connecticut State Police Resident Trooper in Andover decided to raise awareness of the family's plight. In a Facebook post, he asks those who can help to donate clothing for the parents and their baby boy, along with infant formula and other needs.

Anyone looking to help can contact Resident Trooper Darrell Tetreault, or the Andover food pantry to assist with much needed supplies.

Donations of any kind can be left at Over AndOver CT, the Andover Resident Troopers Office, the Andover Food Pantry, or 24/7 at State Police Troop K in Colchester, 860-465-5400.