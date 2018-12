× Firefighters respond to structure fire in Hartford

HARTFORD — Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at 2335 Main Street Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Fire Chief Alvaro Cucuta said that when firefighters arrived on scene, heavy fire was coming from the structure. The fire was put out by 3:27 p.m.

It is unclear how many people were impacted by this fire.

Cucuta has said that there were no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.