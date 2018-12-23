× Media year in review: All the big changes from 2018

Every corner of the media industry was touched by 2018’s frenetic pace of change.

The streaming wars escalated. So did a very different kind of war: President Donald Trump’s assault on news outlets he doesn’t like.

Meantime, a wave of media consolidation continued to build, and all sorts of websites explored new subscription-based business models.

And through the news media, we all learned names like Jamal Khashoggi, Christine Blasey Ford, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Stormy Daniels, and Karen McDougal.

Lest we forget all that’s happened since January, here’s a look back: