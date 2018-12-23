× Multiple people displaced following 2 separate house fires in Hartford

HARTFORD — Two separate house fires displaced multiple people Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lawrence Street around 1 p.m.

Eight people including two children were displaced in the fire.

Later in the day, firefighters responded to a three family, three-story house fire on Main Street around 3 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Alvaro Cucuta said that when firefighters arrived on Main Street, heavy fire was coming from the home.

Eight adults and three children were displaced in the Main Street fire.

No one was injured in the separate house fires.

The Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fires & the Special Services Unit is assisting the displaced occupants.