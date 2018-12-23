× NHL will see players in Whalers uniforms again today

RALIEGH, NC – For the first time since moving to North Carolina in 1997, the Carolina Hurricanes will wear the old Hartford Whalers uniforms on Sunday in their home game with the Boston Bruins. Carolina owner Tom Dundon, who bought the team last January, has embraced the marketing opportunities with the popular green-and-blue Whalers logo.

According to the Hurricanes website, the team will “honor their heritage in hosting Whalers Night on Sunday, Dec. 23 when the Boston Bruins, an old Hartford rival, visit PNC Arena.”

“We’re proud of the history and traditions that we’ve built in 21 years in North Carolina. But we’ve never thrown away the records established during this franchise’s 18 NHL seasons in Connecticut,” said Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell. “This is a chance to celebrate our team’s heritage and the players and coaches who laid the groundwork for this franchise.”

Whalers Night will include a number of throwback elements besides the vintage sweaters featuring the iconic Whalers logo. The Hurricanes will play the Whalers theme song “Brass Bonanza” when they score. The tribute night has provoked a variety of reactions from Whalers fans — not many of them positive.

YOU STOLE THEIR TEAM… Not one person in Hartford is a Hurricanes fan, they loved their Whalers. This is like the Indianapolis Colts wearing Baltimore Colts unis for a couple games https://t.co/jE9NxIEv7h — Gary Bender (@GLB62) December 23, 2018

Fun fact: The Carolina Hurricanes don't care about the Hartford Whalers one bit. And, until they re-retire the Whalers numbers, anytime the Canes claim they care the Whalers, it's a blatant lie. — 12 Daves Of Christmas (@baltimoredavey) December 23, 2018

Take you theft of our local heritage and stick it. If this were a hockey game, I’d get a five minute major for what this makes me want to do. — Ken Krayeske (@kenkrayeske) December 23, 2018

Oh, this will go over well back in Connecticut. … Anyway, today is the day, long-planned “Whalers Night.” Hurricanes, dressed in Whale skin, vs. Bruins. I’m here in Raleigh for this Adams Division game. Puck drops at 5 p.m. Hartford/Twitter meltdown to follow. https://t.co/woNPD9NHCA — Mike Anthony (@ManthonyCourant) December 23, 2018

The Whalers jersey belongs in Hartford, not Carolina. If you want to do it right, play it outdoors in Hartford vs Boston/Rangers. That would be the right thing to do for Whalers history….#wha #howefamily #brassbonanza — Glen Wesley🇨🇦-🇺🇸 (@Wesdefend2) December 22, 2018

The Hurricanes will also wear the Whalers kit when they visit Boston on Tuesday, March 5th. We’ll see if that one goes over any better.