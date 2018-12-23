× Silver Alert issued for elderly Rocky Hill man with dementia

ROCKY HILL — A Silver Alert was issued for an elderly man who suffers from dementia Sunday evening.

Police said that Alfred Papineau,79, was last seen leaving from a friend’s house in East Hampton. When he did not return to his home in Rocky Hill, his daughter alerted police.

Papineau is a white man who is about 5′ 10″, about 155lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers and a black shirt.

He was driving a 2013 black Hyundai Sonata bearing the Connecticut license plate 704ZHK.

Anyone who sees Papineau is asked to call the Rocky Hill Police Department at (860) 258-7640 and reference RHPD case number 18-32653.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.