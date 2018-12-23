The Real Story: Crumbling foundations and the CT Supreme Court

The “crumbling foundations” dilemma reaches the State Supreme Court, where homeowners are challenging insurance companies that are refusing to pay for new foundations … because their policies only cover collapses.  Al and Jenn talk with homeowner/advocate Tim Heim, and a lawyer representing homeowners.

