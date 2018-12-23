Co-anchor Jenn Bernstein has a one-on-one interview with outgoing Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy, who identifies the accomplishments that have given him the greatest pride, while also sharing disappointments and regrets.
The Real Story: Gov. Malloy exit interview
-
Malloy exits: Unpopular at home, star elsewhere
-
State nears borrowing limit following bonding commission meeting
-
The Real Story — Reporter Roundtable
-
Federal report says homelessness climbed in Connecticut
-
Infosys cuts the ribbon on high tech innovation hub in Hartford
-
-
Malloy thanks Connecticut in his final Thanksgiving message
-
Exit interview: Gov. Dannel Malloy goes one-on-one with FOX 61’s Jenn Bernstein
-
The Real Story: Legislative preview with Senators Looney and Fasano
-
Malloy seeks federal aid for September flooding, rainstorms
-
Head of crumbling foundations fund says $1 billion needed
-
-
Malloy to preside over final Bond Commission, OK millions
-
Stefanowski’s unorthodox campaign tactics draw criticism from opponents
-
Malloy calls for a minute of silence for former Pres. Bush at 10 a.m. Wednesday