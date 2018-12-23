The Real Story: The Malloy legacy, with Prof. Gary Rose

Gov Malloy leaves office on January 9th, 2018. In his 8 years as governor, where did he go right, and where did he go wrong?  Analysis by Sacred Heart University Prof. Gary Rose, who also comments on how Ned Lamont is preparing for his turn in office.

