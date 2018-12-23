Trump says as of Jan. 1, deputy defense secretary will replace Sec. Mattis

ARLINGTON, VA - AUGUST 28: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks to members of the press before a press briefing at the Pentagon August 28, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. Mattis held the briefing with Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON—In his letter to President Trump, Secretary of Defense James Mattis gave the end of February as the effective date of his resignation, to ensure a ‘smooth transition’.

It appears the President doesn’t think that’s necessary.

On Twitter Sunday morning, Trump said he would make Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will assume the title of “Acting Secretary of Defense” starting January 1, 2019.

This is a breaking story, we’ll have more details as the become available.

 

