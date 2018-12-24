× Firefighter injured, residents make daring escape from Fairfield blaze

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield firefighters had a rough fire on their hands this morning, and residents had a close call as the flames spread through their home.

Officials say a teenage girl, in a neighboring house, heard the screams of help from the people next door early in the morning. They were trapped on the second floor of the house as toxic smoke-filled the home on Puritan Lane. The girl called first responders, and they were on the scene within minutes.

Firefighters say the residents had to make a life-threatening escape, using the vines on the side of the house.

While fighting the blaze, officials say a firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his face while searching the home for any more people inside the home. The firefighter was treated, and released from the hospital.

“Unfortunately, this is now the third fire where residents were trapped on the second floor in recent history,” said Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir.

Last year, a fire on Morehouse Lane sparked on Christmas Night and in September 2017, a fire occurred on Old Post Road; both fast-moving fires forcing residents to jump from second floor windows.

Kalapir said, “Fires are burning hotter and faster due to modern-day residential furnishing, and residents have limited time to get out. Early response times by firefighting forces are essential, and families need to practice emergency exit fire drills in the home.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.